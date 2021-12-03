Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $46.53. 12,770,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,694. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

