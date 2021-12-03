Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

