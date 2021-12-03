Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $149.54 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

