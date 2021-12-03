Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,070.57

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,070.57 ($13.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($13.98). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.31), with a volume of 8,317 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Water Intelligence in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £191.05 million and a P/E ratio of 56.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,071.78.

In other news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($770,838.78).

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

