Waves Enterprise One Day Volume Reaches $961,930.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $12.90 million and $961,930.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

