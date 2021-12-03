Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 42 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.78, for a total transaction of $10,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 58 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.15, for a total transaction of $14,798.70.

W traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $234.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.97 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.28 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,126,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

