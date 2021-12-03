Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WFRD opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

