Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Releases Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $17.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WEBC opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. Webco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.
About Webco Industries
