Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Releases Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $17.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEBC opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. Webco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of carbon, stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium, and custom products. It also offers steel tubing solutions such air cooler, air heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condensing, feed water heater, and heat exchanger for mechanical, OEM, pressure, and structural requirement.

