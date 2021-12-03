Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 629,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.