Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PPD were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

