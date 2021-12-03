Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.