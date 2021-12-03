Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of United States Cellular worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in United States Cellular by 174.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $29.25 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

