Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $76.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $496,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

