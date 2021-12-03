WePower (WPR) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. WePower has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $1,165.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WePower has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00043698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00240787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

