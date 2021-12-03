Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $4.56

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.38. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 20,298 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

