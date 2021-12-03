Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post $141.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $75.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $502.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $548.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $550.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.