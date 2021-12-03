WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

WLDBF opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

