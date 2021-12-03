Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of WLMIY stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.