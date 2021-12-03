WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 386,683 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 487,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 334,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.94.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

