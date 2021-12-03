WinCash Market Cap Reaches $80,307.91 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $80,307.91 and $37.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

