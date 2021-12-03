Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.29.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of WING traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.43. 301,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.53.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
