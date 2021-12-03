Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.43. 301,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

