WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Up 0.8%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.36. 26,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 5,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 2.43% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.