Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $10,590.06 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.54, for a total transaction of $10,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01.

On Friday, October 15th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.99. 2,473,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.85. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,479.31, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

