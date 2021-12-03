World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE:INT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

