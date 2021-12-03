xDai Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One xDai coin can now be bought for $12.20 or 0.00026163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xDai has a market capitalization of $90.68 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xDai has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00058151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.29 or 0.07989172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,978.13 or 0.92145078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,414,803 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,732 coins. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

xDai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xDai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xDai using one of the exchanges listed above.

