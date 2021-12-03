XMON (XMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.55 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. XMON has a market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $146,409.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14,414.94 or 0.26714728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00062320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00072002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00092380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.04 or 0.07800469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,026.36 or 1.00125273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

