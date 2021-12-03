XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Trading Down 12.9%

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)’s stock price traded down 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. 22,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 935,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Xos Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

