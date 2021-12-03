XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 744,880 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in XPeng by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 525,196 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.