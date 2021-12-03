XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XSPA stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 540,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 354,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

