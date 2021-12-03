XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0479 on Top Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, XYO has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $615.49 million and $23.02 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00239348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

