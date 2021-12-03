Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.19

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 1631598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $919.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

