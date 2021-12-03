Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

