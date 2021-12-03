Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Set at C$5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.23.

Shares of YRI opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

