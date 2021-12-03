Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yext stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

