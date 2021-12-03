Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.22)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $389.7-391.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.42 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth about $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Yext by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.