YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.37 million and $197,225.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

