Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 2,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAO. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 175.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 9.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

