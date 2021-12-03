Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,875 shares of company stock worth $5,504,314. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

