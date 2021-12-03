Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report sales of $88.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.54 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $352.29 million, with estimates ranging from $341.55 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. 66,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,226. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

