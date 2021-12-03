Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Brokerages expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. 4,066,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

