Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.08. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,210. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

