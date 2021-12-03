Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $730,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,029. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 34,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,173. The company has a market cap of $806.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

