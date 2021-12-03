Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

GNLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,529,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.18. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,176 shares of company stock valued at $830,363. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.