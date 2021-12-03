Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.68. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 642,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,847. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

