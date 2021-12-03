Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.68. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 642,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,847. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.