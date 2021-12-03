Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.13. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

GFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GFF opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

