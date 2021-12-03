Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,147,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

