Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

