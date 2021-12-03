Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $83.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.52 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $313.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPRT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,174. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

