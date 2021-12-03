Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of XNCR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.16. 286,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,958. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

