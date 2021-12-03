Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capricor Therapeutics.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

CAPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CAPR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 8,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,616. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.